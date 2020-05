Javon Thompson is a senior at the Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University where he serves as Mr. Middle College.

He is a member of the National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta National High School Mathematics Honor Society and TW Andrews Red Raiders Marching Band where he has served as drum major for the last three years and a Trumpet player for the last four years.

Javon plans to attend Tuskegee University in the fall to study Mechanical Engineering.