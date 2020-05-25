FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jason Sellars, Middle College at North Carolina A&T State University

Jason Sellars is a 2020 graduate of the Middle College at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Jason is an accomplished scholar and athlete, achieving his goals of securing an academic scholarship to study biochemistry and to play basketball at the collegiate level.

In his senior year, Jason was an A-honor roll student while committing to 6 a.m. weekly basketball workouts, attending four college classes at NCA&T, and attending games or basketball practices every day. Jason played basketball for Page High School where he was awarded Metro 4A All-Conference Honors recognition, and is proud to have helped them make it to the 2nd round of the state playoffs.

Upon graduation, Jason will attend Averett University where he is a Founder’s Scholar Recipient, and has committed to playing basketball for them as well.