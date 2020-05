Jason Albury attends East Forsyth High School. He is very active in East Forsyth’s JROTC program and is the Cadet Major and Executive Officer for his battalion. He is also the Commander of the East Forsyth JROTC Raider team. He plans on attending Forsyth Tech in the fall with plans to transfer to SCAD to pursue a degree in Graphic arts and design and Animation.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction