Jasmine Franco is graduating from Western Guilford High School. She has played volleyball and softball during her time at Western. Jasmine enjoys creating art and spending time with her family and friends. She has been in the National Art Honors Society and joined the L.O.V.E. (Ladies of Value and Excellence) club this year. Jasmine will be attending UNCG in the fall with an interest in Recreational/Art Therapy.

