FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jarred Smith, Atkins High School

Jarred Smith, Atkins High School

Jarred Smith is a senior at Atkins High School in Winston Salem.  He loves sports. He was on the basketball team for 4 years. Two years of varsity football which is his first love of sports. Jarred has been involved with Crosby Scholars and Black Achievers . He has volunteered for the Ronald McDonald House and Kids of Childhood Cancer. He also help organize a can food drive for the Second Harvest Food Bank on 3/7/2020 and helped raise over 1500 cans. Jarred is resilient, outgoing and witty. Jarred loves to make people laugh. Jarred is now a 6 year cancer survivor. He loves life and lives each day to the fullest.

He will attend Guilford College in the fall and plans to major in Sports Medicine.  

