FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jamia Roundtree, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

Jamia Roundtree is a graduating senior at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

She is the Captain of the cheerleading team and a member of the tennis team.

She has been a member of the Superintendent Student Council for two years.

She is also a member of the Student Government Association, Crosby Scholars and the National Honors Society.

She is in the dual enrollment program at Forsyth Tech Community College to have a head start on her career goals.

She plans to attend Winston-Salem State University this fall to major in Exercise Science.