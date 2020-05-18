FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jamia Roundtree, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

Jamia Roundtree is a graduating senior at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.
She is the Captain of the cheerleading team and a member of the tennis team.
She has been a member of the Superintendent Student Council for two years.
She is also a member of the Student Government Association, Crosby Scholars and the National Honors Society.
She is in the dual enrollment program at Forsyth Tech Community College to have a head start on her career goals.
She plans to attend Winston-Salem State University this fall to major in Exercise Science.