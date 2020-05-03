FOX8 Senior Sendoff: James Michael Spradlin, Walter Williams High School

James Michael Spradlin is a senior at Walter Williams High School.

James is an honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society and member Mu Alpha Theta.

He participated in athletics all four years at Williams as a member of cross country team and one of the captains of the lacrosse team.

He is also an accomplished musician and during his time at Williams participated in both choral and orchestral chamber ensembles.

James played violin in the All-State Orchestra, the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra and had the honor of being Concertmaster at the ABSS All County orchestra.

James will attend NC State University in the fall.