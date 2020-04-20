FOX8 Senior Sendoff: James A. Clyburn, Reagan High School

James attends Reagan High School in Pfafftown, where he has always maintained a GPA over 4.0. James was a member of the boys’ basketball team for four years and served as co-captain this year, even though he wasn’t able to compete (as he would have liked) due to an early-season ACL tear. James is also a member of FBLA, National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Crosby Scholars, AAMPED and a Reagan Ambassador. Outside of school, James plays the drums for his church. In the fall, James plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in civil engineering.

