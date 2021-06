RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) - Getting North Carolina's students back on track will take time and money. Stimulus funds will help in one of those regards. While schools in other states are beginning to get that influx of money, North Carolina's schools will need to wait a bit longer.

"I get the sense of anxiety that people have around this. I think the first step is for parents, in particular, to just take a deep breath, step back for a moment, and let's put this all in perspective," said Michael Maher with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.