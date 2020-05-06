FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jake Smith, Southwest Guilford High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jake Smith, Southwest Guilford High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jake Smith, Southwest Guilford High School

Jake Smith is a graduating senior from Southwest Guilford High School.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter