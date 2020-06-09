FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jahleel Deberry, Atkins High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: Jun 8, 2020 / 08:08 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 8, 2020 / 08:08 PM EDT FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jahleel Deberry, Atkins High School Jahleel Deberry is a graduating senior at Atkins High School. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories Photo from Greensboro protest becomes symbol of unity Video Remains of missing 82nd Airborne Paratrooper found, $15K reward offered Greensboro police prohibit chokeholds, strangleholds and require officers to intervene when witnessing ‘excessive use of force,’ chief says Video UNC-Chapel Hill study finds coronavirus first infects the nose, underscores the importance of masks Video Ace Speedway holds ‘protest’ race with more than 800 tickets sold despite governor’s rebuke Video Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan rescinds citywide curfew Video More Must-See Stories