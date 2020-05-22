FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jahiem Terrell Hill, Montgomery County Early College

Jahiem Terrell Hill is a graduating senior at Montgomery County Early College. He will graduate with his high school diploma and an Associate in Science degree from Montgomery Community College. He is going to East Carolina University in the fall to study to become a physician’s assistant. He received the Golden Leaf Scholarship, an ECU grant, a UNC grant and other various scholarships that equal well over $15,000 a year to cover the majority of his education. His family is very proud of him.

