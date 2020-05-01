FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jadzia Covarrubias, Kearns Academy

Jadzia Covarrubias is a senior at Kearns Academy in High Point. She is an honor roll student and dually enrolled at GTCC. She has been involved in her community all four years, volunteering with kids at HorseFriends therapeutic riding program, her local church, and the High Point Public Library. She will attend North Carolina Wesleyan College in the fall, where she will be majoring in biomedical science to later become a pediatrician.

