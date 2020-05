Jacob Scales is a senior at Bartlett Yancey High School. He has been a member of the FCA for four years; he is a member of the National Beta Club. Jacob has played varsity football since 9th grade; Jacob made MVP, All-Conference, & second team all regional in football. Jacob also played basketball, & track and field. Jacob plans to attend a four-year university and major in kinesiology.

