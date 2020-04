Jackson Gaydon is a graduating senior at Southeast Guilford High School. He is a talented athlete participating all 4 years in Cross Country, Indoor Track, Outdoor Track & Field and Lacrosse. He has several offers which include being recruited to run for Guilford College and to run and play Lacrosse at Warren Wilson College. He is excited for the future and is carefully considering his college options.

