FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jackson Boles, South Stokes High School

Jackson Boles is a graduating senior at South Stokes High School. He is Student Body president, was all-conference in varsity cross country and all-conference and all-state in varsity football. He was also a captain on the football team.

Boles was captain of the varsity wrestling team where he was 4x all-conference, 3x conference champion, 3x regional champion, 3x all-region, 3x all-state, 3x state champion, 2019 Best of Preps Wrestler of the Year, 2020 High School OT All-State.

He has committed to Appalachian State University and will be wrestling there.