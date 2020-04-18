FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jack McCroskey, Trinity High School

Jack McCroskey is a senior at Trinity High School.

He was a member of both the men’s soccer and tennis teams for four years.

Jack made the All-Conference Team in both sports and was selected for the All-Region soccer team as a junior.

He qualified for the state tennis playoffs with his doubles partners three times.

Jack had emergency open heart surgery last May, and a few complications kept him out of every fall soccer game his senior year except for Senior Night.

He is a member of the Beta Club and Spanish Club.

Jack has been accepted to NC State University, UNC-Charlotte, UNCG, William Peace University, Guilford College, Greensboro College, Wingate University, Averett University and Barton College.

He hopes to decide which he will attend soon.