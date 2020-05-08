Isaiah Williams-Rhem is a senior at Southeast Guilford High School. Isaiah is a student-athlete of the varsity baseball team, football team and indoor track at SEHS. He is active in the community and loves spending time working out and hanging with his family. After several offers, Isaiah will be furthering his education at Wingate University in the fall on a baseball scholarship, with a major in criminal justice and forensic science minor.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Isaiah Williams-Rhem, Southeast Guilford High School
