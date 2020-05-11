Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ian Monroe, High Point Central High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ian Monroe

Ian Monroe

Ian Monroe is a senior at High Point Central High School.

He will be attending the GTCC Welding Program in the fall

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter