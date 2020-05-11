FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ian Monroe, High Point Central High School Senior Sendoff by: FOX8 Digital Desk Posted: May 11, 2020 / 04:07 PM EDT / Updated: May 11, 2020 / 04:07 PM EDT Ian Monroe Ian Monroe is a senior at High Point Central High School. He will be attending the GTCC Welding Program in the fall Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Must-See Stories New video shows Ahmaud Arbery at construction site just before death Video Photos show bullet holes in car after Winston-Salem woman caught in crossfire during shooting Video IRS imposes Wednesday deadline to get stimulus check faster Number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina passes 15,000; here’s a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont Triad Visitors crowd into Smoky Mountains park, ignore barricades on reopening day Video Restaurant defies order to close, welcomes about 500 brunch guests on Mother’s Day Video More Must-See Stories