Hunter Robertson is graduating from Reagan High. He is a member of the National Honors Society, and the National Technical Honors Society. He plays the tuba for the Band of Raiders Marching Band, is a leader in FCCLA, a Crosby Scholar and has a black belt in karate. He will be attending Western Carolina University this fall majoring in mechanical engineering. His family is very proud of him!

