FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Hollie Hawkins, McMichael High School

Hollie Hawkins is a senior at McMichael High School.



She is a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and scholar-athlete. She also received the Einstein Award in biology.



Hollie is a member of the nursing fundamentals class, where she graduated and received her CNA license. During her 4 years at McMichael, she was a member of the varsity cross country team, basketball team, and soccer team.

She received most improved in basketball & received rookie of the year, defensive player for 2 years, all-conference for 2 years, and runner up for the best defensive player in the whole mid-state 3-A conference for N.C. Outside of high school soccer, Hollie played travel soccer for PYSL, where she received the Joe award. She also played indoor soccer. Along with playing soccer, Hollie referees, on the very field she began her soccer career.

Hollie will attend UNC Charlotte this fall and she wants to become a nurse practitioner.