FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Henry Smith, R.J. Reynolds High School

Henry Smith is a senior at R.J. Reynolds High School. He plays the alto saxophone and participated in the marching band and jazz ensemble all four years. Being a co-drum major his senior year was one of his favorite school experiences. Henry is also the captain of the Reynolds Fencing Team, a BSA Eagle Scout, a member of the National Honor Society, a Gold recipient of the Presidential Volunteer Service Award for three years, and a participant in the All-County and All-District band ensembles. He is the oldest of four siblings, and he loves jazz, amusement parks and reading. Henry plans to attend Wake Forest University to study business.

