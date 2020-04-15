FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Haley Grace Bowman, North Stokes High Scool

Haley Grace Bowman is a senior at North Stokes High Scool in Danbury. She lives in the Francisco community. Her parents are Sandra Bowman and Matthew Ladd. She has an older brother, Ethan Bowman. Her grandparents are Russell and Faye Goad. Her uncle, Brad Goad, is a big part of her life. Haley plans to attend an Animal Science and Agriculture Education program, either at Wilkes Community College or Davidson, depending on which program will let her go further in her goals. She loves animals! She has been raising every type of animal from chickens to bearded dragons since she was in elementary school. She hopes to have a career working with animals either at a farm, U.S. zoo or abroad. She has also talked about teaching agriculture/horticulture in the future. Haley is also gifted with a great singing voice as well and was in Chorus at North Stokes. She’s in FFA, & she was also one of the few females to take Automechanics at North. Outside of school, Haley works on a farm taking care of horses, and she loves to go fishing in her spare time. Haley is an all-around great person who has a bright future. She’s very kind and helping and is always looking out for those she loves.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction