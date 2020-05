Hailei is a senior at North Wilkes High School. She was a varsity cheerleader and is an honor graduate. She is currently employed at Lowes Foods in North Wilkesboro and considered an essential employee during this pandemic.

Her senior project was delivering care packages to families staying at Brenner’s Children’s NICU in honor of her niece that was born with CDH. In the fall Hailei will attend Wilkes Community College to pursue her goal of becoming a neonatal nurse practitioner.