FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Guadalupe Montelongo, Thomasville High School

Guadalupe Montelongo is a senior at Thomasville High School. She has been a member of LHSU (Latino Hispanic Student Union ) since freshman year. In her senior year, she became president of the club. Guadalupe is also an early high school graduate that will be attending Davidson County Community College to receive a degree in early childhood education. She has also been a part of the Superintendent Advisory Council since her sophomore year. She is also a member of the Relay for Life group at school that does fundraising for the cancer association. Her family says she is a very respectful, kind and determined young lady.

