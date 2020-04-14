FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Grady Gonzalez, Northwest Guilford High School

Grady, this year, was lead drum major for the Northwest Guilford High School and also played cymbals for winter percussion but did not get to finish the season. He also got invited to play alto saxophone for Greensboro Youth Symphony, a 24-minute piece for the opening of the new Tanger Center. Grady made it to state to audition to play baritone sax and placed 3rd in the state of North Carolina. Grady also got accepted in the UNCG music program and will be starting as a freshman next year in the fall.

