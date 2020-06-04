FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Gracie Mikayla Snow, Ledford High School

Gracie Mikayla Snow is a graduating senior at Ledford High School. She has been a member of the Ledford Panther Regiment Marching Band for the past four years. Playing flute her freshman year and found her passion in the Drumline playing bass drum her sophomore to senior year which has been her most memorable times. She has participated in the All-County ensembles. She has also performed the last two years with Gate City Indoor Percussion. She loves singing, playing guitar, drums and piano. She will be attending GTCC in the fall and transferring to Western Carolina University in the spring to major in Music Education.

Her family is proud of her and excited of where music will take her.