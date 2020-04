Genesis Ray is a senior at RJ Reynolds High School.

She has been an honor student all four years.

She is the JROTC battalion commander, a varsity cheerleader, the captain of RJR’s softball team, the 2020 Homecoming Queen, vice president of the Ebony Society at RJR, a member of the National Honors Society as well as the Spanish Honors Society.

She is set to attend ECU in the fall as a Biology major, minoring in Disability Studies.