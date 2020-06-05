Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Garrett Smith, Wheatmore High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Garrett Smith

Garrett Smith

Garrett Smith is a senior at Wheatmore High School.

He will be leaving in August to join the National Guard.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter