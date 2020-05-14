FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Forrest Massey, East Montgomery High School

Forrest Massey is a senior of the last graduating class from East Montgomery High School.
He is the son of Stacy and Ray Massey. During Forrest’s time at East Montgomery he participated in Cross Country, Swim Team, Golf, Skills USA, Sports for All, Joy Prom, National Honor Society, Junior Marshall and was selected as an Outstanding Senior. He has worked as a Life Guard at Biscoe Pool, enjoys restoring his 1977 Jeep CJ-5 and spending time with his friends. Forrest plans to attend East Carolina University and major in Mechanical Engineering. We are very proud him!