FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Fisher Meadows, Eastern Randolph High School

Fisher Meadows is a senior at Eastern Randolph High School. He has been an active volunteer and a member of the BETA Club. He has been involved in the ERHS Wildcat Marching Band for the past four years and was proud to become this year’s Drum Major. He loved performing in the Concert Band and Chorus and the Theater Program. He has been accepted into the School of Stage and Screen at Western Carolina University in the fall.

