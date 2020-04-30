FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Evan Johnson, North Davidson High School

Evan Johnson will graduate from North Davidson High School. He has been a long-distance runner on the cross country and track teams all four years. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Theta Alpha Math Honor Society.

He enjoys being a part of his youth group at Oak Forest United Methodist (Winston-Salem), drawing, reading, exercising and making songs with friends.

He plans to study atmospheric sciences at UNC Asheville as a Pisgah Scholar. He hopes to obtain a master’s degree and study tropical weather.