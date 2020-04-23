FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Evan Alan Shaw, Southern Alamance High School

Evan Alan Shaw is a senior at Southern Alamance High School. Evan has had a tough year as he was injured during basketball season and unable to finish playing. He tore his ACL and will have surgery this summer to repair. Evan missed out on completing his basketball season and was unable to play baseball for his final year but he didn’t let this stop him! He talked with his surgeon and together they agreed that Evan could play golf, so he joined the golf team. Obviously, the golf season has been disrupted due to COVID-19 but Evan has held his head high and stayed focus on completing his schooling online. Evan excels in the classroom and has made his family so proud. He’s family says he is driven and committed to being the best he can be.

