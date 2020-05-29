FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ethan Hill, Southeast Guilford High School

Ethan Hill is a graduating senior at Southeast Guilford High School.

He has enjoyed participating in several sports during high school, including baseball (9-12), cross country (11) and swimming (12). He also played American Legion baseball for Southeast for two years (9-10) and basketball for his church, Bethlehem UMC, for 4 years (9-12).

He has been an active volunteer for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) for almost 6 years.

Ethan has received admissions offers from NC A&T (landscape architecture), ECU (engineering), Virginia Tech (turfgrass science) and the Guilford Apprenticeship Program (GAP).

He is currently enrolled at Guilford Technical Community College and will be pursuing a degree in Aviation Systems Technology and working to obtain his A&P license.