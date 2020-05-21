FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ethan Hiatt, Woodland Baptist Christian School

Ethan Hiatt is a senior this year at Woodland Baptist Christian School. He and his family are faithful members at Woodland Baptist Church.

Woodland’s varsity boys basketball team won the NCCSA 1A State Championship in February 2020. All five starters on the team are seniors this year. They won the state championship twice in three years – 2020 and 2018.

The 5 basketball starters decided to all play baseball this spring to celebrate the end of their high school careers, even though some of them do not typically play baseball. Ethan played third base. Their season was cut short after only 2 games due to COVID-19.