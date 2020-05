Emma Grace Wood is senior at Forbush High School. Emma loves to dance and is very involved in her church! Her heart is to serve others. She still has some hope she will still be able to do her dance competitions and have her Senior Recital with Nans School of dance. And despite the social distancing, she still does her dance lessons via Zoom.

Emma plans to attend Forsyth Technical Community College to become a Dental Hygienist!