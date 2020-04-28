FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Emma Chaisson, Southwest Guilford High School

Emma Chaisson is a senior at Southwest Guilford High School.

Emma is looking forward to attending Appalachian State University in the fall.

Her family shared a message for Emma with FOX8:

“Emma Chaisson, you were BORN RESILIENT following the dark days of 9/11! You are among the strong and determined class of 2020 that is graduating during this Covid-19 pandemic. Just remember, this too shall pass, and we have no doubt you will flourish as you move forward in the next chapter of your life at Appalachian State. Until then, we are cherishing every extra minute that we’ve been given with you!

Love Mom & Dad”