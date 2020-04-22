FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Emily Springer, Wheatmore High School

This is Emily Springer. She is a senior at Wheatmore High School. She has been a part of the WHS Varsity Cheerleading Squad all four years of High School. She was co-captain her junior year and captain her senior year. She made All American her junior and senior year. As a result, she participated in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular Parade at Walt Disney World both years. She also loves to dance and has been dancing since she was three years old. She has danced competitively since she was five. Her favorite styles of dance are Contemporary, Jazz, Lyrical, and Pom. She plans to attend UNC-Charlotte in the fall majoring in Business and minoring in Dance.

