Emily attends Dalton L. McMichael High School. She is a AB honor roll student, a scholar-athlete and a member of the varsity cheer squad and varsity softball team. She is a captain on the varsity cheer squad. Emily is a leader of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, president of Juniorettes, and participates in Interact Club and National Honor Society. She was named Winter Court Queen 2020 and Homecoming Princess 2019. Emily plans to attend Leon’s Beauty School in the fall with a focus in aesthetics. Emily is a witty, beautiful, God-fearing young woman, her family said.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Emily Shelton, McMichael High School
