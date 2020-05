Emily Sheffield is a graduating senior from Trinity High School. She is a lifelong dancer at Magic Feet Dance Studio and was a Varsity cheerleader as well.

In Emily’s spare time she is a lifeguard and swim instructor at our local YMCA and in the summer at Colonial Country Club.

We were able to pick up her cap and gown this morning. While this year isn’t ending the way we envisioned we WIlL celebrate her and her accomplishments. We are all in this together.