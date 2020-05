Ellie McHone is a senior at North Surry High School. During her four years at North Surry, Ellie participated in volleyball, softball, cheerleading, and Honors chorus. She was a Junior Marshall, a member of the National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, and the North Surry 2020 Leadership Team.

Ellie plans to further her education at a four-year university and play softball at the collegiate level.