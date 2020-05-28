Ellen Hensley is a 2020 graduate of Chief Cornerstone Academy (Home School) and Alamance Community College (dual enrollment) with a 4.0 GPA. She has been homeschooled since Kindergarten and attended A.C.C. her junior and senior years where she has completed all pre-nursing requirements and earned an Associate in Arts Degree (4.0). Ellen has been accepted into the nursing program at A.C.C. where she’ll attend in the fall. She is an active member of the Eta Zeta National Homeschool Honor Society and a volunteer at Twin Lakes Retirement Community and Cone Health. She is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and serves as the pianist at Kinnett Memorial Baptist Church, where she is an active member.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Ellen Hensley, Chief Cornerstone Academy
