FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Elizabeth Nichole Lowe, Forbush High School

Elizabeth Nichole Lowe will graduate Summa Cum Laude from Forbush High School in May, with a 4.3 GPA. She is a member of the National Honor Society and President of the Beta Club. She is a member of the Bush Marching Band, and was Flute Captain and Section Leader her junior and senior years. She is also active in DECA and the Junior Civitan club. She participates in dance at Nan’s School of Dance in Yadkinville, and is a member of the Performance Company there. Elizabeth will attend Appalachian State University in the fall to study Architectural Engineering and Dance, and will be an Access scholar there.

