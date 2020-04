Eden McKoin is a senior at Northwest Guilford High School.

She has a beloved registered off the track thoroughbred horse named Xena.

Eden started out in the western saddle at five years old but quickly changed to the english saddle to compete as a hunter jumper when she was six.

Her home barn and traveling team is in Randleman, and she and Xena have have plenty of riding and bonding time together.

Eden plans to attend Ferrum College in the fall and ride on their Equestrian Team.