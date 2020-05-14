FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dylan Branscome, West Davidson High School

Dylan Branscome is a senior at West Davidson High School. He will graduate with a 4.28 GPA and ranked 13th out of 154 students.

During his time at West he participated in JV Basketball (2 years), Cross Country (3 years), Scorekeeper for Baseball (4 years), Marching/Concert Band (4 years), Drum Captain (2 years), Beta Club (2 years), selected as Fox 8’s Rookie Anchor of the Week his senior year, active in his youth group at Rich Fork Baptist Church where he has volunteered during their Summer with the Arts program the past 5 years and he’s a proud Chick-fil-A cook.

Dylan has been taking classes at Davidson County Community College since his junior year. Upon graduation, he will continue there for one year before transferring to Western Carolina as a junior to finish a major in Sports Management. His mom, dad, sisters, grandparents, aunts/uncles and girlfriend could not be more proud of him.