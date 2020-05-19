FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dourean Young, Ragsdale High School

Senior Sendoff

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dourean Young, Ragsdale High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dourean Young, Ragsdale High School

Dourean Young attended Southwest the majority of his high school years and finished his senior year at Ragsdale because we moved. He is an avid musician/drummer, in the school band as well as for our church. His love of drums was apparent during his growth before birth! We’re told he is an amazing big brother, a reliable friend and an all-around great son. He has handled this senior year’s transition with some difficulty naturally but has also learned to appreciate and make the best out of this situation. I am proud of him because, despite it all, he made it!!!

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter