Dominic “Dom” Perez is a senior at Southern Alamance High School. During his high school career, he was a part of the football and track team. Dom is an active member in FFA and was inducted in the National Technical Honor Society. Dom plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a teaching degree in History Education.
FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dominic “Dom” Perez, Southern Alamance High School
Dominic “Dom” Perez is a senior at Southern Alamance High School. During his high school career, he was a part of the football and track team. Dom is an active member in FFA and was inducted in the National Technical Honor Society. Dom plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a teaching degree in History Education.