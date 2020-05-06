FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dinar Teklu, Grimsley High School

Dinar Teklu is a member of the Grimsley High School class of 2020. Dinar loves to be of service and actively participates in the community with the North Carolina African Services Coalition (NCASC) Refugee Scholars Program (RSP). She has been an active member since March of 2018. Although her native country is Eritrea, Dinar really appreciates her life in the United States. She enjoys helping others and has grown to be a strong student at Grimsley and a leader in the community.

For her commitment to excellence in academics and service to the community, Dinar was selected as RSP July Scholar of Month and the RSP high school scholar of the year for 2018. Dinar loves her family and serving in the community.

Dinar looks forward to pursuing a degree in accounting and is excited she has received an acceptance letter to Guilford College for the fall class of 2020.