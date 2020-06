Dillon Murray is a senior at Southwest Guilford High School. During his high school career, Dillon was a three-sport athlete, participating in Football, Wrestling and Lacrosse.

He was named a Captain as a senior for his football team. Dillon also participated in orchestra all 4 years (bass and cello), and in National Honor Society. He achieved A honor roll every semester of his high school career.

He plans to attend NC State in the fall to study Business Management and Entrepreneurship.