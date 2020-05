Deon McFarland is a senior at Walter Hines Page High School. He is a member of Team Voyage, Teacher Cadet Program at Cone Elementary School, Wind Ensemble Band, and the men’s varsity football team. He also is a Service Learning Diploma/Exemplary Award recipient.

Deon will be attending Guilford College in the fall to major in accounting and he will also play wide receiver for the school’s football team.